Current Worlds’ Best ODI Team

Posted on 8 March 2007 by | 14 Comments

At the outset, let me confess that I am not a great fan of retrosptective Best-Of lists. I say this although I have participated in some such lists in the past and also on this blog. As I have mentioned in some of my comments here, it is really hard — and somewhat pointless, in my view — to compare across eras and time-periods. Having said that, I applaud previous attempts at list construction on this blogsite, such as:

People say that Bradman was the best batsman ever. Sure, given what the great batsman had achieved, it would be extremely hard to argue against that. I would find it hard to agree against a hypothesis that he was probably the best batsmen ever! But how do we know whether or not Joel Garner (or Michael Holding or Malcolm Marshall or Richard Hadlee or Bishen Bedi) would have torn Bradman’s technique apart? At best, we could say that, given the way he played against his esteemed contemporary bowlers such as Jardine and Larwood, it is likely that he would have coped well against and combatted everything that the wily Garner, Holding, et al had to offer!

Then again, he may have been much better than what he was had he played against Joel Garner (or Michael Holding or Malcolm Marshall or Richard Hadlee or Bishen Bedi)!

Therefore, my preference is to compile best-current player lists. I much rather prefer to compile “best of the current lot” — BOCL — lists. If the BOCL for a country is not its national team, then that team is in trouble! So necessarily (and by definition) BOCL is a worlds’ best sort of thing.

So what is the Worlds’ Best ODI Team at the moment — based on performances over the last year or so?

One way of constructing such a list would be to take the current best batsmen and bowlers from the ICC ODI player rankings and see what comes out of the wash!

I decided to have a look at the top-8 batsmen, the top-8 bowlers and the top-5 allrounders.

The top-8 batsmen are:

Mike Hussey
Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Ricky Ponting
Kevin Pietersen
Chris Gayle
Andrew Symonds
Kumar Sangakkara
Mohammad Yousuf

The top-8 bowlers are:

Shaun Pollock
Glenn McGrath
Makhaya Ntini
Daniel Vettori
Chamindaa Vaas
Brett Lee
Shane Bond
Nathan Bracken

The top-5 allrounders are:

Shaun Pollock
Chris Gayle
Andrew Flintoff
Jacques Kallis
Sanath Jayasuriya

It is interesting to note that Pollock and Gayle are the only allrounders who are on the top-bowling-list and the top-batting-list respectively.

The union of these three sets is a list with a total of 19 players. Of these, it is somewhat interesting to see that Muthiah Muralitharan, Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara are absent. Just because they are proven match winners, I will add them to the list to give a total of 22 players. Given Glenn McGrath is retiring from all forms of cricket after the World Cup, it makes little sense to have him in this ODI team-compilation. So, out he goes! I know I will get into trouble with my Australian friends for this, but I just don’t rate Nathan Bracken. So, although he is 8th on the top-bowling list, he goes too!

So, the combined list of 20 players (in suggested batting order) is:

01. Chris Gayle
02. Sanath Jayasuriya / Sachin Tendulkar
03. Ricky Ponting (captain)
04. Jacques Kallis
05. Mike Hussey / Mohammad Yousuf / Kevin Pietersen / Brian Lara
06. Andrew Symonds / Andrew Flintoff
07. Mahendra Singh Dhoni / Kumar Sangakkara (wicketkeeper)
08. Shaun Pollock
09. Brett Lee / Shane Bond
10. Makhaya Ntini / Chamindaa Vaas
11. Daniel Vettori / Muthiah Muralitharan

This seems to me to be a reasonable team that perhaps represents the best collection of current ODI players.

— Mohan

14 responses to “Current Worlds’ Best ODI Team

  1. gnbmdr | 9 March 2007 at 6:09 am | Reply

    I agree with your reasoning on Bradman, Sobers, Holding, Garner, …

    I think 2 players have almost changed the one-day game in recent days. Those are Adam Gilchrist (opening, WK) and Michael Bevan.

    All teams are trying to get another Gilchrist. Sangakarra may be the closest to Gilchrist in batting, but a poor WK.

    Michael Bevan was the best in the death overs.

  2. mohankaus | 9 March 2007 at 8:29 am | Reply

    At the moment, Adam Gilchrist is struggling. Dhoni and Sangakkara (in that order) are playing much better. Indeed, Dhoni is the second best ODI batsman in the world today! So unfortunately, Gilchrist misses out. Bevan has retired but I agree that he was one of the best finishers…

  3. Ananth | 9 March 2007 at 1:12 pm | Reply

    Really, there must be some way for the ICC to rank the players in order of continued consistency over the past year or two.
    Players like Dhoni and Hussey have done really well in recent times. But do they deserve to be ranked ahead of Ricky Ponting or Mohammed Yousuf who might not have achieved as much in very recent times but have been doing their stuff so very consistently for their team for some years now?

    And just one more thought…IMHO maybe Dravid deserves a look in, purely based on consistency…

  4. blogesh | 9 March 2007 at 7:24 pm | Reply

    Hmm…if you left out Gilchrist based on recent performances – then Brian Lara, Tendulkar and Murali shouldn’t get a look in either.

    Lara for instance hasn’t done anything of significance with the bat for a while, but he gets a look in. Tendulkar in comparison, has done reasonably well. In the last 50 games he has had 4 scores over 100 and an average of 38+, which is similar to Gilchirist’s performance – 4 centuries and an average of 37+. And he has been a proven match winner for the Aussies too…So, it is hard to justify why you would leave one out and not the other.

    Mind you, I am big admirer of all four players – I just think they should all be measured with the same yardstick. If you use the ICC ratings, then I feel that it should be applied across the board.

  6. NAyK | 9 March 2007 at 7:50 pm | Reply

    If we were to take this team (Mohan’s World XI), and take out the Indians place head to head with the Indian team, it’s interesting to see the result. I’ve put a star in front of who I think is better head-to-head. An (extra) star is given to the player who contributes well with bowling/ batting.

    01. *Chris Gayle vs. *Saurav Ganguly
    02. **Sanath Jayasuriya vs *Virender Sewhag
    03. *Ricky Ponting (captain) vs Uttappa
    04. *Jacques Kallis vs **Sachin Tendulkar
    05. *Mike Hussey vs *Rahul Dravid
    06. *Andrew Flintoff (b/c symonds still injured) vs *Yuvraj Singh
    07. Kumar Sangakkara (wicketkeeper) vs **Dhoni (better keeper)
    08. **Shaun Pollock vs Agarkar
    09. *Shane Bond vs Zaheer Khan
    10. *Makhaya Ntini vs Munaf Patel
    11. Daniel Vettori vs *Harbhajan

    Mohan’s World XI gets 11 stars while Indian XI gets 8 stars.

    On the surface calculations, World XI would probably win because of the better bowling attack (especially since this world cup will be determined very importantly by those who bowl better.)

    from here: http://nayk.wordpress.com/2007/03/09/world-xi-vs-india-xi/

  8. mohankaus | 10 March 2007 at 11:03 am | Reply

    Mahesh: Good points… I did not select Tendulkar, Lara and Muralitharan on the basis of recent performances. I added them because they are “proven match winners”. I agree that I could have added Adam Gilchrist too to the mix.

  9. Dennis | 11 March 2007 at 7:25 pm | Reply

    Why have you gone by ICC rankings? It is much simpler.

    Tendulkar
    Gilchrist
    Ponting
    Lara
    Kallis
    Dhoni (as a batsman)
    Symonds
    Pollock
    Bond
    McGrath
    Muralitharan

  10. V.S.S.SARMA | 5 May 2007 at 3:04 pm | Reply

    My all time best odi world team will be:

    Gordon Greenidge
    Sachin Tendulkar
    Adam Gilchrist
    Vivian Richards
    Zaheer Abbas
    Jacques Kallis
    Greg Chappell (Captain)
    Dennis Lillee
    Michael Holding
    Joel Garner
    Muttiah Muralitharan
    12th man: Chris Gayle

    And the best Indian team will be:

    Sachin Tendulkar
    Saurav Ganguly
    Rahul Dravid
    Navjot Singh Sidhu
    Virender Sehwag
    MS Dhoni
    Kapil Dev (C)
    Ravi Shastri
    Manoj Prabhakar
    Javagal Srinath
    Harbhajan Singh
    12th Man: Mohinder Amarnath

  11. Merle Dean Shamblin | 17 January 2009 at 9:19 am | Reply

    please remove my comments from your website.

  12. Dominic | 3 January 2010 at 1:32 pm | Reply

    1.Graham Smith
    2.Sachin Tendulkar
    3.Ricky Ponting
    4.J.P Duminy
    5.Jacque Kallis
    6.Brendon McCullum
    7.M.S Dhoni
    8.Brett Lee
    9.R.P Singh
    10.Lasith Malinga
    11.Anil Kumble

  13. SREEJITH SREEDHARAN ACHARY | 21 July 2010 at 8:23 pm | Reply

    top team of the world

    1 virendra shewag
    2.Grahim smith
    3.gilchrist
    4.ricky pointing
    5.jack kallis
    6.dhoni
    7.andrew flintof
    8.bond
    9.mc grath
    10.murlidharan
    11.malinga

  14. march | 1 April 2016 at 5:42 am | Reply

    Appreciation to my father who shared with me regarding this web
    site, this website is in fact remarkable.

