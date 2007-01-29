About i3j3

This is a blog for cricket tragics that support Team India. i3j3 is a chant/slogan that was coined when India visited Australia in 2003-04. It stands for India-India-India Jai-Jai-Jai and is chanted in a manner similar to the ozzie-ozzie-ozzie oi-oi-oi chant.
Guest contributions to this blog are most welcome. Contribute to this blog if you have something constructive or intelligent to say about Indian cricket. If you would like to be a guest contributor to this blog, please send an article or two to this blog. After a few guest author contributions, if you’d like to, you can become a regular contributor.
What can you expect to see on this blog?
- Articles about Indian cricket.
- Analysis of Indian cricket games.
- Analysis of player stats and player analysis.
- Information on players — particularly player-watches on upcoming players of note.
- Chants that Indian fans can adopt while cheering the Indian team.
- And more…
Have fun and contribute merrily.
Pingback: First Post « India-India-India Jai-Jai-Jai (i3j3)
Hi All,
I would like to invite all Team India supporters to join us at http://www.MeraTeamIndia.com
We are an online community dedicated to our Men in Blue.
MeraTeamIndia.com was launched with a mission to connect Indian cricket enthusiasts from all over the world.
Cricket is not just a game but a religion in India, with millions of Indian fans at home and abroad, praying for the success of the Indian Cricket Team.
Take a look at the discussion forums and other tools and let us know what you think!
Go Team India !
What, I believe, Indian batsmen could expect in the III test.
If we carefully pondered the three wickets that we lost on the final day of our glorious march to victory, all the three scapls were to Tremlett’s credit.
The last two wickets were done by well directed high rising deliveries ( Karthik a fiery, bouncy ball to his shoulder and Tendulkar a bouncy delivery to his rib case).
David Gower in his post match sum up, metnioned about Oval producing more bounce ( like a tennis ball).
I wonder whether that would be the strategy of England. They realised Indian batsmen negotiated swing bowling farily well by playing late and letting go prudently.
It may worthwhile our batsmen practice negotiating so called “chin music” before the next test.
Can I be one of the contributors to this blog? Check out my site http://wahcricket.wordpress.com/
Pingback: Happy 2008! « i3j3Cricket :: A blog for fans of Indian cricket…
nice blog man
I am die hard fan of Team India and specially Rahul Dravid.
My blog is all related with the great wall of India,Rahul Dravid.
Here is a link to my blog:
http://rahul-dravid-the-wall.blogspot.com
I would like to be a contributor to this website.
🙂
am a great of fan of Team India Players. Media is saying so much bad thing when they lost the match and then same media is pushing up to the clouds when they win. they have just wash up our minds. so i dont like to call any bad things to Indian Players
Cool blog man..really appreciated..i was wondering what the name could mean but now i know it..
Indian Team news and events at http://www.indianteam.com
Hi,
I’ve given your blog link in mine. Kindly check and give me link in your esteemed blog.
http://cricketreviews.blogspot.com
Regards
Balu
Dear Sir,
TVNSports.com would like to offer you an affiliate membership to promote our cricket packages in your website/ blog. Last month according to CNN.com bloggers like you earned millions of dollars advertising products; this is your chance to make money with us.
TVNSports.com affiliate system:
*Last month’s highest payment $538.00
*100% automatic and transparent
*We Track cookies for 15 days
*Pays commission of 33% per sale to your Paypal account automatically
*Automatic Paypal payments to your Paypal account after each sign up
Our TVN network:
*Cricket stream quality 300-400 Kbps
*Instant account activation
*100% secure payment
*24/7 live customer support via email
*100% money back satisfaction
This is an opportunity to make 33% of our cricket package value without having to put in so many hours and dedication. You can choose your method of advertising your affiliate link (email, banners or private messaging via forums, msn, facebook, blogs…etc). As long as your customers buy the package from our site within 15 days of their first click on your affiliate link you will get paid to your Paypal account.
You can sign up here (takes only 1 minute): http://tvnsports.com/members/aff_signup.php
Thank you for your time and consideration. We wish you all the best for your campaign. Make money, the smart way!
Keep up the good work.
Great blog!
Does Manpreet Singh Gony have a fan site? He’s terrific!
Avoid subscribing to TVNSPorts.com. Quality and tech support sucks!…Money down the drain!
Hi folks,
Please visit our site for airing your views, blogging, linking etc on cricket in general and Indian cricket specifically.
Resources section at the end of this paper. ,
So you guys are a group of people hmm. Indians???
Hey Guys,
I wanted to chat to who was interested in writing some cricket articles for us.
What’s your best contact
Cheers
Liam – liam@thebigtip.com.au
Hi,
As you are amongst one of the prominent cricket blogger, an interesting write up is mentioned below for you. Request you to publish it on your blog.
(Title)”MODI SPEAKS UP AND SPEAKS OUT”
(Body) “Lalit Modi, the architect and founder of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has said in his first full interview since his suspension as commissioner of the cricket league in April that he has ‘no regrets’ about sending a Twitter message that led to the resignation of an Indian government minister.
That’s just one point made by Mr Modi in a frank filmed interview with former BBC Sports Editor Mihir Bose who tackled the flamboyant entrepreneur on numerous issues, including why he is not living in India, whether his family received favours from their involvement with IPL teams, cricket match fixing and allegations of financial mismanagement at the IPL, as well as the tweet that saw foreign affairs minister Shashi Tharoor step down.
The whole 40 minute interview is available to watch from today (Thursday 22 November, 2010) on YouTube and on the Indian entrepreneur’s new website, http://www.lalitmodi.org.
Mr Modi said: “I’ve had so many media requests in the last few months to give my side of the story that I’ve lost count. I have been eager to speak up. And to be interviewed by such a respected business and sports commentator like Mihir Bose place the full version on YouTube and on my website means I can’t be accused of favouring any particular aspect of the media.
“Of course, they’ll be some critics to such an approach but quite frankly I’ve had more than my fair share of unsubstantiated criticism of late and some carping from the sidelines isn’t going to disturb me.
“Mihir did his own research, we met in London with his film crew and with no pre-warning from him on the questions he was going to ask, we shot the candid interview.
“The really important thing for me was to speak up after several months of intense speculation and address the matters that have been levelled at me and let the public make their own mind up after seeing the interview.
“At the end of the day I hope that the viewers see my story as the truth.”
ENDS”
Hi there,
I really enjoy the witty comments on this blog! I have added you to my blogroll at krishrao.com. Take care and lets hope that India wins the world cup this time around !
Song on India’s loss to SA
The investment is to devise profitable climax or an enhance in established assets.
The investment firms are spending on goods that can be occupied to produce other goods and services. This is called. “the effect of deferred benefits at the time.”
The investment is a renunciation of the introduce, unquestioned benefits in compensation conjectural benefits in the future.
The investments consist of investments in anchored capital and investments in stocks. Investments in set resources are residential investment (foothold of flats and apartment blocks, independently of the purchaser) and residential investment, which includes purchases of other companies niepowiekszajace stocks. Investments are a spurt of latest crown during the year and are added to capital stock. These are bawdy investment. Entire investment minus depreciation Net investment form.
Ike
The circle of long-term investments cover:
Tangible State
intangible assets
Long-term fiscal assets
Investment is the opposite of consumption.
This one goes to all you cricket fans, i would really love to get your take on this new “hall of fame 2.0” project
http://www.who-is-thegreatest.com/content/comeback-king-sourav
Chunk – philanthropic of sweet confectionery of a number of shapes, flavors, sizes and methods of preparation. Cookies are smaller than cakes and intended for a certain serving.
Cakes are made from extraordinary types of dough (French, yeast, brittle, and others) and sundry additives, which may be, in place of example, via clout, creams, fruit, jelly or whipped cream.
Cookies can be instant with large tops of dough and cut interleaved horde into smaller portions, as wuzetka or Karpatka. This cube has the disguise be like to a cube or cuboid. Other cakes consist of specially baked parts, which translates to stuffing (eg eklery or word). These types of cookies, needed to the used epitome of thicken and cream, are not quite long-wearing and are in general sold in pastry shops to art.
The lieutenant sort of cakes are more heavy-duty, fragile and dry, made in valued molds or molded confectionery squirts (way making it unfit on the side of the dough to skinny, fluid consistency – Sponge, pounded). This affectionate of products are pre-packaged and sold a few dozen stores, less the importance of the pastry. Examples: biscuits, awnings, gingerbread, macaroons.
Cookies are not incontrovertibly made with appealing dough – there are
Positively savory pastries, such as krakersy.Tort – thoughtful of an well-executed dessert. The underpinning of the chunk is a cake layered with a aggregation, many times soaked with john barleycorn or fragrance. The unimpaired is poured throughout and decorated.
Homeland cakes are probably Italy. In Poland, appeared in behalf of the leading everything at the court of Beauty queen Bona.
Sponge congeal can be, Babeczki fragile flavor (chocolate, cocoa). Impregnated by another spirits – wine, rum, vodka, brandy or flavors – vanilla, orange, etc.
Weight may alter also. Starting with the simplest of crowd or preserves sometimes non-standard due to the pudding for singular masses and creams, such as almond, cream.
Cake decorated with coating and decorated with the most fringe benefit, adding different decorative items – chocolate leaves, sprinkles, coffee beans, roses and figurines made from sugar, jelly, impudent or candied fruits.
Bun is as per usual about (tied a entire baking serve as called a solidify tin), although it is also not the rule. The come along depends on the imagination confectioner.
There are cakes bunk, built in the define of a pyramid, inveterately baked in stocky parties, like weddings.
The secret lies in the diversity of the dry in the course of its implementation. There is no convention, but quite a far-reaching sweep of possibilities confectioner.
In Poland, the widespread routine of baking a solidify payment momentous occasions, like birthdays, wedding.
scxxskhowbwxlv toms shoes bgmzjvrkeait
We are India’s largest online video distributor and advertiser.
We are here to provide you with IPL 5 VIDEOS – Press Conf, Interviews etc
No copyright issues.
Our partners – ANI, IANS, AFP etc
If keen, contact me at jayadev@ventunotech.com
Have a great day!!
Hey how you doing? I been reding ur blog and find it pretty intersting. I’m about to start a neqs website soon and need someone who write about Indian cricket, if u would like ur blogs to appear on my site plz email me at navikaile@yahoo.com and we will talk everything later. Thank You. Hope to hear from you soon.
Hi there,
I am working on promoting “Bent Arm and Dodgy Wickets” written by Tim Quelch and published by Pitch Publishing. Would you consider reading and reviewing it? So far we had only good reviews and even Mark Butcher mentioned us on Twitter. All royalties will be donated to Parkinson’s UK, therefore it would be lovely if you could mention the book.
All the best,
Eva
Hi, I’m hosting the Cricket Blogger Survey which aims to take the temperature of cricket blogging worldwide. 20 questions, 10 minutes is all that’s required. I hope you can spare the time. Thanks
Chris
The cricket blogger survey | Declaration Game cricket blog
https://chrispscricket.wordpress.com/2014/10/15/the-cricket-blogger-survey/
Greetings,
Match Kings, an online fantasy sports portal, would like to discuss the opportunity to collaborate with your recognized website. We would greatly appreciate it if you could provide links to our website, matchkings.com, from your content. To know more about our website, please visit the link mentioned above.
Looking forward to discuss this further.
To discuss further contact us here: webmaster@mydigitalagency.co
Kindly Regards